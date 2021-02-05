Geeq Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $333,310.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.