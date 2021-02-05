Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £48,318.86 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market cap of £69.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.46. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91).

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

