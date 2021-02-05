Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Insider Sells £48,318.86 in Stock

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).
Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. The firm has a market cap of £69.83 million and a P/E ratio of -20.46. Gem Diamonds Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91).
Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile
