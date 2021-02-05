Gem Exchange And Trading Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $239,703.00 (GXT)

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and $239,703.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00168664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00065507 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00229912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Profile

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,816,267 tokens. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

Buying and Selling Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gem Exchange And Trading directly using U.S. dollars.

