Gemini Dollar Trading Up 0.4% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $521.98 or 0.01386093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.90 or 0.07466897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00059038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006388 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.