Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.53

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) (LON:GENL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.53 and traded as high as $162.00. Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) shares last traded at $157.60, with a volume of 116,882 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.53. The stock has a market cap of £437.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Genel Energy plc (GENL.L) Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil Producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi oil and gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

