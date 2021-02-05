General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 51,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $56.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

