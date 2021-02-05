Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.70. 1,229,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,071,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEL. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $821.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.