Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS) Director Acquires C$25,000.00 in Stock

Genesis Metals Corp. (CVE:GIS) Director Jeffrey Rohit Sundar acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,016 shares in the company, valued at C$128,004.

CVE:GIS traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Genesis Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.36.

Genesis Metals Company Profile

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Chevrier Gold deposit that covers an area of 275 square kilometers in Quebec; and 100% interest in the October Gold Property, which covers 203 square kilometers in the Southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario.

