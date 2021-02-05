Genesis Park Acquisition (NYSE:GNPK) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 464,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 207,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Genesis Park Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:GNPK)

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Park Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.