Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.89

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 5239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.
Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.
About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)
Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.