Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.89

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 5239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

