Geneva Partners LLC Buys 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,106.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

