Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 11,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 176,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75.

Gensource Potash Co. (GSP.V) (CVE:GSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard property, as well as the Lazlo Area projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

