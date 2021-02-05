GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 22.2% This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $887,525.21 and approximately $5,080.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.27 or 0.00404336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.53 or 1.00592908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00031839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00057876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001700 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

