GeoDB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $464,198.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. GeoDB has a total market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $464,198.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00064247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.95 or 0.01220327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.82 or 0.06089137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000169 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,568,871 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

