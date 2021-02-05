Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $487,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,310,837.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Smartsheet stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,049. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $3,442,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

