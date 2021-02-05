GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

GPRK stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 225,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in GeoPark by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in GeoPark by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in GeoPark by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

