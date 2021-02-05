Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 5.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 7,407,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,556,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

