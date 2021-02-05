Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 5.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 7,407,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,556,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGB shares. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
