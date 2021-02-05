Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).
Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. EQTEC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.
EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile
