Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Stock

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

Shares of EQTEC plc (EQT.L) stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.12 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50. EQTEC plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

Get EQTEC plc (EQT.L) alerts:

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQTEC plc (EQT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.