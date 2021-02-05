GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Company Profile (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.