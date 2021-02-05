GHOST (GHOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.49 Million

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $204,993.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOST has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00165536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00064455 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076489 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00227706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042061 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

