Giant (GIC) Price Up 47.8% This Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Giant has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. Giant has a market cap of $149,309.86 and $12,817.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,018,899 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

