Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $16.43. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

