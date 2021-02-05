Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.72

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.72 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 38429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.94 million, a PE ratio of -222.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.27 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 84.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter worth $862,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

