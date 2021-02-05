Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,210 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 281,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

