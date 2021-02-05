Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.75-7.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

GILD traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 628,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.37.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

