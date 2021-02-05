Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.75-7.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.
GILD traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 628,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.
