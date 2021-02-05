Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.53.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 99,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

