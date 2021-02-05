Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gladstone Investment in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 160.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

