Glanbia (LON:GLB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.31

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as high as $10.34. Glanbia shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 5,602 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.14 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.63.

Glanbia Company Profile (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

