Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Glatfelter stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 174,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,520. Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market cap of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

