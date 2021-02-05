Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.45. Glatfelter shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 219,368 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

