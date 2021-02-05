GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 444,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,500. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

