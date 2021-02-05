GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
NYSE GSK traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 444,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,500. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
