Global Digital Content Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $18,331.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

