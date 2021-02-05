Global Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,430% compared to the average volume of 56 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global Partners by 88.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $484,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

