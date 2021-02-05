Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 2.71% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEX. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOEX stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

