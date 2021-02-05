Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) (TSE:GMX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.77. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 70,460 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 65.41 and a current ratio of 68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.25 million and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 190 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

