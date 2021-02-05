GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $559,858.16 and approximately $1.24 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00407956 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.