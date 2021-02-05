Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.41 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $5.41 million and $14,500.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.30 or 0.00403939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars.

