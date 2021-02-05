Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) (CVE:GRR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) (CVE:GRR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 684,600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. (GRR.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRR)

Golden Reign Resources Ltd. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its primary exploration and evaluation asset is the San Albino-Murra mining concession located in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

