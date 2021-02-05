Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.91

Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.91 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 520660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.26.

About Golden Rock Global Plc (GCG.L) (LON:GCG)

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or businesses in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

