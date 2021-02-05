Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.50.

About Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

