Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 346,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $416.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.50.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.