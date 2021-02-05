Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

