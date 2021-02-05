GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,427.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded up 111.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

