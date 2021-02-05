GoldFund Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $107,960.15 and approximately $333.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 102.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007871 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.