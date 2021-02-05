GoldMint Price Up 142% Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 101.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 142% higher against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $556,081.34 and approximately $20.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.01369151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.77 or 0.07577717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006350 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

