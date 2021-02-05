Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.59

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) (LON:GDP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as low as $7.35. Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 180,531 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.59. The stock has a market cap of £12.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Goldplat PLC (GDP.L) Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

