Golem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.18 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 43% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar. Golem has a market cap of $192.73 million and $34.18 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.82 or 0.01233772 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00055869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,432.13 or 0.06280036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005877 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

