Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 2,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,456. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,104.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244. 25.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

