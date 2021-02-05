Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Price Down 4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. 6,797 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Goodfood Market from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

