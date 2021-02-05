GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $7.90

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $7.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

GPRO opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,108,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GoPro by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

